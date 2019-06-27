UH pole vaulter dies in boating accident

University of Houston Track and Field pole vaulter Robert Platt Jr. died on Wednesday in a boat crash in Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, according to a Texas Game Warden’s tweet.

Platt, 20, was from Sugar Land and was with others, according to KHOU (Channel 11). The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. and the other passengers that were on the boat were not injured.

Platt’s mother Kaddie Platt led the Houston volleyball program from 2012 to 2019.

“I cannot express how devastated everyone in the Houston Track & Field program is. Robert was an outstanding young man, and our team was blessed to have him as a part of it for two years,” said track and field head coach Leroy Burrell in a statement. “We share our condolences with Kaddie, their family and friends, and all who knew and loved Robert.”

Game Wardens are still investigating the scene and do not yet know how the crash occurred.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

