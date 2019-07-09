Cullen fountain drained for repairs

Our beloved fountain, which lights up our nights and mists us with its cooling breeze during hot summer days has been drained.

The Cullen Family Plaza Fountain is being repaired, according to Associate Vice President of Facilities David Oliver.

“I know everybody loves our fountain, except the facilities guys because its a maintenance nightmare,” Oliver said.

The fountain was drained last summer for the same reason. Oliver said that facilities is aiming to have it back up and running by the second week of August.

Facilities will repair broken pumps and fix electrical faults in the system.

“As you may have noticed not all of the pumps have been working the spring semester,” Oliver said. “So that’s just our goal, to get that repaired and running before the fall.”

[email protected]