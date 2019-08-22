Blaffer Art Museum extends Thursday hours

Blaffer Art Museum announced that its hours of operation will be extended to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights, which will allow more time for working individuals to enjoy the museum.

To celebrate the extended hours on Thursday evenings, Blaffer Art Museum is hosting a launch party with live music by the Austin-based band TC Superstar, along with food and drinks. The general public is invited to attend from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Blaffer.

“People get different things out of walking through here,” said Jared LoAlbo, the security coordinator at Blaffer Art Museum. “A lot of times it’s people’s first exposure to contemporary art, and it’s a safe place to dip your toe in the water and to see whether or not it’s for you.”

Typically the art museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Blaffer Art Museum, which is a free museum that is open to the public, boasts exhibits from artists from all over the world.

Currently on display is the exhibition by Amie Siegel entitled “Medium Cool,” which consists of two films and several paintings made from marble dust.

Houston has a vast art scene, LoAlbo said, and Blaffer Art Museum is yet another way to introduce individuals to the world of art who may not have had exposure to the art community before.

“We have something for almost everyone,” LoAlbo said.

[email protected]