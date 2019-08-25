Andre Johnson, Meek Mill attend James Harden’s celebrity softball game

Houston Rockets guard James Harden Sunday afternoon hosted a charity softball game at Schroeder Park that included the likes of former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, rappers Meek Mill and 21 Savage and more.

The game was one of many events held by the 2018 NBA MVP’s charity, 3 The Harden Way, during its annual JH-Town Weekend.

It ended with Team Harden victorious 14-13 over Team Turkey Leg Hut after Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a walkoff double in the bottom of the ninth.

On top of the game being played on the diamond, many of the participating celebrities competed in foot races against each other, with some even betting money and jewelry on themselves.

