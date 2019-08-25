side bar
logo
Monday, August 26, 2019

Sports

Andre Johnson, Meek Mill attend James Harden’s celebrity softball game

By , August 25, 2019

Houston Rockets guard James Harden Sunday afternoon hosted a charity softball game at Schroeder Park that included the likes of former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, rappers Meek Mill and 21 Savage and more.

The game was one of many events held by the 2018 NBA MVP’s charity, 3 The Harden Way, during its annual JH-Town Weekend.

It ended with Team Harden victorious 14-13 over Team Turkey Leg Hut after Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a walkoff double in the bottom of the ninth.

On top of the game being played on the diamond, many of the participating celebrities competed in foot races against each other, with some even betting money and jewelry on themselves.

Check out our highlights of the game:

Former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson participated in the celebrity softball game. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Rockets guard James Harden hosted several events for his charity’s JH-Town Weekend. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Harden’s charity gave away backpacks for children and a number of different prizes for fans. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
The first 3,000 fans were allowed inside Schroeder Park for free. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Following the conclusion of the game, fans were given the opportunity to receive autographs.| Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
“Bank account” artist 21 Savage challenged other participants to races during and after the game. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar

 

Tags: , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑