Food delivery across campus now offered

UH Auxiliary Services this fall launched an expanded version of their food delivery program, delivering food to six locations on campus with no delivery fee.

After adding Panda Express to the program over the summer, Auxiliary Services tested and refined the app to handle the growing volume of orders.

“During the pilot period, we had up to 10 orders a day, which was good because we were testing,” said Rosie Ashley, program director of Auxiliary Services. “Now, with the full launch this fall, we’re ready for many, many more.”

Students will be able to use Cougar Cash with the app, which is integrated into the meal plans, and for the fall semester will pay no delivery fee.

“We will be launching with a no delivery fee promotion for the entire fall semester to entice and draw guests to this new program,” Ashley said.

Ashley said there will be other benefits for Boost users in Spring 2020, such as loyalty points and discounts.

The full list of restaurants delivering through the Boost App are Mondo, Panda Express, and Freshii, though students can still use the app to place pick-up orders at most of the on-campus dining options.

The delivery locations include Ezekiel W. Cullen, the Architecture Building, McElhinney Hall, the General Services Building, M.D. Anderson Library and Farish Hall.

The app is free to download and use on both Android and Apple, and students only need to register and set UH as their location when ordering.

Ashley also said that students could work for the delivery program if they desired, as well as full-time associates.

“We have a lot of great jobs for students if they want to work on campus,” Ashley said.

