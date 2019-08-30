MOTS: How are you handling stress?
By Ian Everett August 30, 2019
“If I have free time, I spend time with my family, which is the main way I relieve stress,”said information systems senior Hung Duong. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
“I’m still getting used to all my classes, which has been a little stressful, but as time goes on I’m getting more into my routines,” said Anna LeBlanc, a hotel and restaurant management senior. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
“I plan ahead and write everything down to avoid stress. If I find free time, I put in a little bit of work,” said Hina Hassan, retail and consumer science junior. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
“I take everything day by day,” said Isaiah Leal, media productions freshman. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
“I’ve struggled to get on schedule, but I’ve just started, so I’m trying to get it under control,” said Bianca Peoples, geology sophomore. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
The start of a new semester brings a lot of stress. The Cougar sat down with students to ask them how they’re dealing with their hectic schedules.
[email protected]
Tags: MOTS, Stress, UH