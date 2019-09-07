Gallery: Cougars pound Panthers in home opener
By Trevor Nolley September 7, 2019
This is the first season at Houston for running back Kyle Porter after transferring from Texas. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Going in Houston was favored to win the matchup against Prairie View A&M. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson led the American conference in 2018 with five games of at least 100 yards receiving. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Senior quarterback D’Eriq King rushed for two touchdown in Houston’s win. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Spirit group “Bleacher Creatures” attend all home games and are recognized for their body pain letters. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
The Cougars’ defense held the Panthers to under 100 rushing yards. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
The Cougars won 37-17 in its home opener again Prairie View A&M at TEDCU Stadium. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
