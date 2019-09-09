9/11 ceremony among week’s five events

Wednesday: LGBTQ Ice Cream Social

Put on by the LGBTQ Resource Center, students can come and enjoy free ice cream, games and prizes while meeting the staff and fellow Coogs.

Thursday: Learning Abroad Fall Fair

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Get information about how you can intern, study and research abroad at the Learning Abroad Fall Fair. Students can meet Learning Abroad representatives and ask questions they have about the experience.

Thursday: Texas’ First Bullet Train

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Office of Sustainability will be hosting Texas Central for a discussion about a bullet train linking Houston and Dallas.

