Monday, September 9, 2019

Campus

9/11 ceremony among week’s five events

By September 9, 2019

The World Trade Center Artifact will serve as a memorial for victims of 9/11 Wednesday. | File photo/The Cougar

Tuesday: LinkedIn at the Library

MD Anderson Library Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion

12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Many students have LinkedIn accounts in hopes to get a job or grow their network, but if your profile is not up to par, it can be hard. Visit the library Tuesday to get a free critique and tips to improve your LinkedIn account.

Wednesday: Remembering 9/11 – Let Us Never Forget

Student Center South Theater and Corridor

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

View the World Trade Center Artifact along with a timeline of pictures all day and join a ceremony at 9 a.m., featuring speakers whose lives and careers were impacted by 9/11.

Wednesday: LGBTQ Ice Cream Social

Student Center South, Multipurpose Room 272

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Put on by the LGBTQ Resource Center, students can come and enjoy free ice cream, games and prizes while meeting the staff and fellow Coogs.

Thursday: Learning Abroad Fall Fair

Student Center South Houston Room

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Get information about how you can intern, study and research abroad at the Learning Abroad Fall Fair. Students can meet Learning Abroad representatives and ask questions they have about the experience.

Thursday: Texas’ First Bullet Train

Student Center South Midtown Room (262)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Office of Sustainability will be hosting Texas Central for a discussion about a bullet train linking Houston and Dallas.

