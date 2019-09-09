Houston shines in UTSA Classic sweep

Houston had a triumphant 3-0 road trip over the weekend as they traveled west to San Antonio to compete in the UTSA Classic.

The Cougars started off with a 3-1 win Friday afternoon against UTSA.

Houston lost the first set of the game to UTSA 25-19. Houston then rallied by winning the next three sets.

UH won the second set 25-19, the third set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-21.

Houston finished the game with 61 kills, three aces, three blocks, 60 assists and 62 digs.

Freshman outside hitter Abbie Jackson led the Cougars in kills with 30, while junior setter Abby Irvine led the team in assists with 50. Sophomore middle blocker Kendall Haywood led the team with two blocks, and senior libero Katie Karbo led the team in digs with 18.

Saturday afternoon, Houston defeated Maryland 3-2.

Maryland won the first set 25-23 and the second set 25-9.

Similar to Friday, the Cougars rallied and won the final three sets of the game after getting into an early deficit.

Houston won the third set 25-22, the fourth set 25-17 and narrowly won the final set 15-13. UH finished the game with 54 kills, five aces, 12 blocks, 51 assists and 73 digs.

Jackson once again led the Cougars in kills with 16 for the game, while Irvine led the team with 44 assists. Sophomore Isabel Theut led Houston in blocks with six, and Karbo led the Cougars in digs with 26.

Saturday evening, the Cougars defeated the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in a 3-0 sweep.

UH squeezed out a win in the first set 25-23, won the second set 25-13 and edged out UTRGV 26-24 to complete the sweep.

Houston finished the game with 50 kills, five aces, six blocks, 47 assists and 54 digs.

Jackson finished with a game-high 16 kills for the Cougars. Freshman Rachel Tullos, senior Megan Duncan and Theut all had three blocks for Houston. Irvine had a game-high 40 assists, and Karbo ended the game with 20 digs.

The Cougars will have a quick turnaround after this successful weekend, as they will take on Lamar at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will travel north to Waco for the Baylor Invitational to take on Baylor Thursday before ending the week against Tennessee Friday.

[email protected]