Coaching ‘gratifying’ for volleyball head David Rehr

As the Cougars’ volleyball program begins its 2019 campaign, an experienced yet new face running the team will look to bring nearly 20 years of success to a squad that has struggled in recent years.

Enter David Rehr, Houston’s new head coach. The Tampa native has amassed over 500 wins as a head coach across three schools, including two junior college national titles with Blinn-Brenham and a perfect 38-0 record in 2011, as well as an induction into the NJCAA Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame. As Rehr begins his new opportunity, he attributes the growing possibilities UH offers to the reason he landed at the program.

“The things that the athletic department and the president have put in, and the resources that we have, it’s awesome,” Rehr said. “Houston’s a great city. It’s a lot of things that are really good.”

Before beginning his coaching career at Frank Phillips College in Borger, Rehr earned his Bachelor of Science in Wellness and Master of Arts in Physical Education at his hometown school USF. His Cougars will battle his alma mater Oct. 27 in Tampa.

Rehr attributes the enjoyable idea of influencing young athletes while being able to simply coach as the motivating factor for pursuing his profession.

“The fun idea of people paying me money to teach kids how to play a game (motivated me),” Rehr said. “Being able to impact players’ lives and impact everything that they do day in and day out. It’s really gratifying.”

Along with his proven success and experience, Rehr will look to establish a fighting spirit of growth and progress in his new position. In his debut season, Rehr’s biggest goal is to simply improve day by day.

Since joining the program in March, he has attempted to teach his coaching style to his players and coaching staff alike, and progressively, the whole has bought in.

With this system of gradual progress comes what Rehr believes to be his biggest uphill battle in his new position — keeping the team positive.

Being in his first year with the school, the implementation of a new coaching style will rely heavily on improving in each game and addressing and fixing mistakes from the previous game or play. Rehr said he will know his success will show once growth is showcased from one game to the next.

UH athletics director Chris Pezman is confident Rehr can succeed in his time with Houston, citing his track record at other schools.

“He is a proven winner and the right fit for our program,” Pezman said in the announcement of Rehr’s hiring. “With the investment in facilities to support the volleyball team and Coach Rehr’s leadership, we are on our way to a successful future.”

In his debut showing for the Cougars at the annual Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup, UH lost all four matches but showcased the potential Rehr aims for in the close games his new team played, including a 2-3 loss to UT Arlington.

Since then, Houston came out with a win over McNeese State Sept. 3 and swept the competition in the UTSA Classic Friday through Saturday.

Rehr credits his ability to mesh and connect with his players as the biggest asset he will bring to Houston.

Since he relies substantially on the idea of progressive improvement, building trust first allows his players to grasp the culture he brings to the table.

“The biggest asset I think is that the players will trust us,” Rehr said. “We will treat the players as people first and volleyball players second.”

Rehr sees his program improving in the near future for several reasons. With a combination of the University’s facilities, administration and the players themselves, Rehr knows his team has the pieces ready to be a successful program and that it will come in due time.

“I’m winning a lot of championships,” Rehr said about where the team will be in the future.

