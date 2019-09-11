Being a part of MVP helps students make a difference, members say

UH’s Metropolitan Volunteer Program, also known as MVP, is a student-run organization that is dedicated to promoting community service on campus and within the greater Houston area.

As a community-centered around UH students, MVP prioritizes their mission of volunteering throughout the school year.

Many active members who have participated in MVP events in the past have appreciated what the organization has done for the student body, and have enjoyed the time they invested.

“I enjoy volunteering because it makes me happy to know that I am making a difference in the Houston community and in other people’s lives,” said biology and psychology sophomore Briana Johnson.

With multiple events throughout the year, there are many opportunities to get involved with MVP.

“Our goals are to increase volunteer involvement with all the student body, we’re also focusing on rebranding,” said health sophomore and MVP’s Health and Wellness Chair Sarah Nganga.

New members are encouraged to join as a way to make friends while making a difference.

“I would recommend MVP to others because it’s a great way to meet people who share similar interests and you learn to appreciate everything in life,” Johnson said.

MVP remains active within the community, hosting multiple different volunteer opportunities such as Rock the Block and Adopt a Beach.

“Each chair has its own discipline and how they want to volunteer within their theme or topic,” Nganga said. “I know for me personally we’re doing hospitals (and) medical bridges.”

Volunteer opportunities not only are targeted toward bettering UH, but the surrounding houston areas and cities as well.

“One of our upcoming events is Adopt a Beach,” Nganga said. “We go to Surfside, we clean it up, we get some food, hang out a little bit, and then come back.”

Volunteering events can vary each time and are not always hosted by MVP. Volunteer opportunities are available at outside sources, but volunteered with fellow MVP members.

MVP allows students to participate without a formal application process, having the program open to all UH students.

“MVP itself is a student body organization, so everyone that is in the University is an MVP member,” Nganga said. “But then the one thing you need to do is claim your membership on Get Involved, then you can track your hours with us.”

Because all students are eligible for membership there are no requirements to maintain your membership status. Events are for individual experiences and not mandatory to attend. Many members use MVP as an opportunity to earn hours to eventually gain service awards.

“There’s no certain amount of hours you have to do, it’s kinda come and go,” Nganga said. “We have a lot of events throughout the week and the month.”

[email protected]