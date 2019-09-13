Gallery: Democratic candidates work spin room post-debate
By Trevor Nolley September 13, 2019
Democratic candidates descended upon the Texas Southern University Recreational Center Thursday night following a three-hour primary debate to take questions from the media.
Nine out of the ten candidates in the debate took part in the “spin room,” former Vice President Biden being the lone absentee. The debate covered an array of topics from immigration to climate change. Below are a few of our favorite pictures from the post-debate media access.
The Democratic Debate on Thursday marked the third time eligible candidates were on the debate stage during the 2020 primary. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Sen. Amy Klobuchar opened the debate with “Houston, we have a problem” in her opening remarks. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Calling for a system “that works for all of us, not 1 percent,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would impose a tax on wall street speculation in order to fund his College for All plan. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke said “we were not defeated by that, nor were we defined by that,” when asked about recent mass shootings in Texas. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Sen. Kamala Harris frequently targeted President Trump by name during Thursday night’s debate. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
UH alumna and former professor Sen. Elizabeth Warren stated in her opening remarks she got her opportunity a “half mile down the road” at the University of Houston. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
“It’s right now,” Sen Cory Booker said in regards to the effects of climate change. “A community in Louisiana was already evacuated due to the effects of sea level rise.” | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
