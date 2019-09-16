MOTS: How have you gotten involved?

“I’ve gone to a lot of events that give out free stuff like T-shirts,” said math biology sophomore Elizabeth Magelky. “I’m in (Filipino Student Association) and I’m also in the teachHouston society.” | Donna Keeya/The Cougar “(I joined) Harvest. It’s like a South Asian Christian club,” said biology sophomore Stephen Poulose. | Donna Keeya/The Cougar “I had gone with my Bauer Honors group and we had gone to the library event,” said management junior Truitt Williams. “We were there largely to help with their donation services and help prepare them for their upcoming sale.” | Donna Keeya/The Cougar “I went to Cat’s Back and the Glow Party, and I joined CoogTV,” said public relations freshman Alexya Martinez. “I got into CoogTV because they have different branches I want to get into, like the entertainment branch.” | Donna Keeya/The Cougar

During the first few weeks, events are held daily to welcome incoming freshman

and invite students to get involved in one or more of the variety of organizations housed on campus.

Students have a myriad of opportunities to join clubs and go to events held by UH or UH affiliated groups during their first few weeks of school. Cat’s Back, Glow Party and Cage Rage assure that students have activities to do and chances to learn about clubs on campus.

