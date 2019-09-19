UH closed rest of Thursday, Friday due to weather, travel discouraged

Update 6:03 p.m.: The University announced Thursday evening that it will be closed Friday and through the weekend. The University will resume normal operations Monday.

The closure includes UH at Katy and UH Sugar Land as well as the main campus.

For students remaining on campus tonight into Friday they can find a list of dining options and their hours, along with updated parking on the UH website.

– Student Center is open until 8 p.m. Thursday and Mondo Subs and the Market until 7 p.m.

– Moody Dining open until midnight and will resume normal hours 7 a.m. Friday

– Cougar Woods is offering limited dining service

– Cougar Village Market open until 1 a.m., normal hours Friday

– University Lofts Market open until 8 p.m.

Parking:

– Any campus ungated lot is open to vehicles with a permit through Monday 7 a.m.

– Stadium Garage and Garage 5 free through Sunday 3 p.m.

Original: UH including UH at Katy and UH at Sugar Land, cancelled all classes for the rest of Thursday and closed campus due to worsening weather conditions.

The University is discouraging travel, including for those attempting to leave campus. They are advising students and staff to check Houston Transtar before traveling from campus.

A flash food warning was issued for much of the Houston area until 4:30 p.m.

On-campus services are expected to be limited.

M.D. Anderson Library will close at 5:45 p.m., according to their website.

The Student Center will remain open until 8 p.m., while the Satellite will close at 4 p.m.

All Student Center dining locations are open until further notice, excluding Freshii. Moody Dining Commons and Cougar Woods Dining Commons remain open, though Woods has limited service.

Parking and Transportation Services said on Twitter that shuttle operations will continue as long as conditions allow. There are delays to the Remote Campus and Sugar Land shuttles, PTS said. Cougar Ride late-night service is canceled for tonight.

Students staying on campus will be able to park in any ungated lots through Sunday, PTS said. The student sections to the Stadium Garage and Garage 5 will be open until 3 p.m. Sunday.

METRO has suspended all services, including bus and rail operations, according to a tweet.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state emergency amid flooding from the storm throughout Texas.

“The State of Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency personnel to provide the resources they need to keep Texans safe from Tropical Storm Imelda,” Abbott said in a statement. “I urge all those in the path of this storm to take the necessary precautions and heed all warnings from local officials.”

A disaster declaration has been issued for the following counties: Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Orange and San Jacinto.

A rain gauge at Brays Bayou and Martin Luther King Boulevard operated by the Harris County Flood Control District showed 4.3 inches of rain in three hours at 1:30 p.m.

Crews have rescued or evacuated more than 1,000 people in the Houston area due to high water, according to the Associated Press.

The University on Wednesday was closed until 10 a.m., before opening for the rest of the day due to Imelda.

The Spirit of Houston will not send a band to Thursday night’s UH vs Tulane football game.

