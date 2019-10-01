MOTS: What’s your view on the ‘Freshman 15?’

“I didn’t believe in the freshman 15 until I went to Moody,” said finance junior Cassidy Huynh. “It didn’t really affect me much, but it is so close to the dorms, it’s easy access, so I did believe in it.” | Sydney Rose/The Cougar “I think for others it exists, but for me it didn’t work at all,” said psychology senior Joby Thottumkal. “My metabolism is really high, and I really wish I could have gained those fifteen pounds. I tried by going to Moody everyday, using my meal swipes, going to Smoothie King, but my weight remained constant.” | Sydney Rose/The Cougar “When I was a freshman the food was really crappy so that definitely helped because I was scared of (the freshman fifteen),” said marketing senior Kaelyn Sparks. “I don’t think it’s as true as everyone makes it out to be because your life does not change that drastically.” | Sydney Rose/The Cougar “It hasn’t affected me so far. I’ve been going to the gym with my roommates to prevent it,” said MIS freshman Rebecca Ramos. “It’s a lot of stress in college, so that affects snacking for some.” | Sydney Rose/The Cougar “I had heard about the freshman 15, but I wasn’t really worried about it,” said chemical engineering senior Yesenia Guervara. | Sydney Rose/The Cougar “I thought about the freshman 15 coming in because I’m a stress eater,” said biology junior Aava Azad. “My freshman year I got really stressed out, and I did eat a lot, and I did gain a few pounds, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.” | Sydney Rose/The Cougar

Going into college, people talk about the freshman 15 as something to fear.

Studies have shown that, while many students gain weight, it is rarely as much as students may fear. On average, students gained a bit less than 3 pounds.

Some UH students said they didn’t gain any weight at all.

