Gallery: Khator delivers annual Fall Address
By Trevor Nolley October 2, 2019
President Renu Khator delivered her annual President’s Fall Address on Wednesday in a packed Moores Opera House. During her speech, she spoke of the academic achievements and athletic success over the past year.
Check out a few of our best photos from the address.
The Moores School Concert Chorale, led by Director Betsy Cook Weber, opened the event with a performance. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
History professor Raúl Ramos took the stage to introduce President Renu Khator before her address. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Khator used the address to highlight University growth and success over the past year. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
During the address, Khator showcased a new food delivery robot set to “come on campus in a few days.” | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
The event concluded with a special rendition of “Our House” performed by the Moores School Concert Chorale. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
The speech marked the 11th year Khator has delivered an annual address. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
