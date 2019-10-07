Gallery: Houston dedicates Penick Court at Fertitta Center

The court at the Fertitta Center will forever be named after Rusty and Tricia Penick and the rest of their family, the University announced at a Monday afternoon dedication ceremony inside the arena.

Along with men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson, women’s basketball head coach Ron Hughey, President Renu Khator and athletics director Chris Pezman, the Penick family rang in the naming ceremony with a video and light show.

Penick Court came about after UH’s “Here, We Go” fundraising campaign reached its $1 billion goal 18 months ahead of schedule.

Check out our photos from the event:

Head coach Kelvin Sampson and Rusty Penick spoke to the crowd before the unveiling of the court. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar The Penick family was joined by notable UH faces at the ceremony. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar The basketball court now dons the Penick family name. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar Rusty and Tricia Penick contributed to the “Here We Go” fundraising campaign. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar

