Gallery: Houston dedicates Penick Court at Fertitta Center
October 7, 2019
The court at the Fertitta Center will forever be named after Rusty and Tricia Penick and the rest of their family, the University announced at a Monday afternoon dedication ceremony inside the arena.
Along with men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson, women’s basketball head coach Ron Hughey, President Renu Khator and athletics director Chris Pezman, the Penick family rang in the naming ceremony with a video and light show.
Penick Court came about after UH’s “Here, We Go” fundraising campaign reached its $1 billion goal 18 months ahead of schedule.
Check out our photos from the event: