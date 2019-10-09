BREAKING: Melcher, Garrison gyms evacuated due to smoke

Melcher Gymnasium and Susanna Garrison Gymnasium were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to smoke from inside the building, according to University officials.

The University has cancelled classes this evening inside the buildings. The smoke is related to an air conditioning valve, a UH spokesperson said. There is no fire.

Smoke could be seen coming from Melcher Gymnasium and Susanna Garrison Gymnasium. The building has been closed until a fire marshal deems it safe.

Students can still exit the Stadium Garage, but no one coming to campus will be able to access it. They should expect delays getting from Holman Street to Cullen or Scott Street.

The entrance from Cullen Street to Holman Street is also closed. However, cars exiting from Holman to Cullen can leave.

