Houston loses to UConn on the road

Houston fell to UConn in a 2-1 overtime decision Thursday evening at Dillon Stadium in only their third game in conference.

Houston attacked the Huskies early on with two shots within the first 12 minutes. A pass from junior forward Amy Nyugen connected senior forward Desiree Bowen with the net for the first score of the game just inside the 14th minute. The Cougars did not stop there, totaling five shots and five corner kicks to control the lead 1-0 to end the first half.

The second half started off rocky for Houston while UConn remained in control of the ball for the first five minutes and tying the score quickly 1-1 just inside the 49th minute. That did not stop the Cougars from regaining momentum and attempting to overcome the Huskies with five more shots and four corner kicks before the end of regulation.

In overtime, Houston seemed to be in control of the offensive front early on with one shot by junior forward Jazmin Grant and one corner kick just within the first two minutes. Unfortunately for the Cougars, UConn came out on top when its second goal was scored just inside the 93rd minute to win the game 2-1.

For the entire game, Houston tallied a total of 11 shots and 10 corner kicks.

Bowen and junior midfielder Mia Brascia were the top shooters for the Cougars with three shots each. Grant and Nyugen follow right behind them with two shots of their own for the match.

Senior goalkeeper Samantha Cude played the entire 93 minutes for Houston and posted three saves to give her 25 total on the season.

With the loss, the Cougars fell to 3-10 on the season and 2-5 on the road. Three of those losses came in American Athletic Conference play.

UConn owns the all-time series between the two teams with a record of 5-1-1.

Houston continues conference play on Oct. 13 when it goes to face Temple on the road.

