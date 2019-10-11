Campus Taco Bell not looking to add value menu

The Taco Bell in the Student Center Satellite doesn’t have a value menu like stand alone locations, and there aren’t any plans to add one.

Students can’t order value menu items such as the Beefy Fritos Burrito, Triple Layer Nachos, Baja Blast Freeze and the Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla.

“I wish they would have stuff like the Baja Blast and the value menu, so students who are looking for that would have a place on campus to eat it,” computer science sophomore Brian Tan said.

These limited menu options are standard for Taco Bell locations the size of the one on campus, Chartwells District Marketing Manager Alexcis Mendoza said.

There are no plans to expand the menu to include the value menu items.

“The current posted menu is mandated by Taco Bell and does not include the value options,” Mendoza said.

Anthropology senior Emily Stroup believes that the campus Taco Bell is one of the least popular places for students to eat.

“I’ve been going here for two and a half years, and I didn’t know there was a Taco Bell on campus until this last semester,” Stroup said. “It’s kinda tucked in the back.”

Unlike Taco Bell competitors such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks, who each have two or more locations on campus, the Satellite is the exclusive Taco Bell location.

“It would be great if they had more options, because it is the only Taco Bell on campus per se,” Tan said. “Unless you want to go to the one down on Scott Street, but that one is kinda far away and not accessible.”

The Taco Bell does have two Red Combo Meal Exchange options that allow students to get three crunchy tacos and a medium fountain drink, or one burrito supreme, crunchy taco and one medium fountain drink as a benefit of having an unlimited meal plan.

