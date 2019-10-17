MOTS: UH alumni ‘always have a good time at tailgates’

During the football season, thousands of fans descend upon campus to watch UH play and tailgate at TDECU Stadium.

While many that attend games are students, the majority who show up for the Cougars are alumni who have been following Houston since their time here.

Despite being long removed from their days as students, alumni said they have a good time at the tailgates and enjoy being back on campus.

Liz Childs did not go to UH, but feels like she has been accepted into the culture of UH, which her husband, Tom Childs, graduated from in 1981. “We love it. We try to get out here as often as we can. We bring out grandson, and sometimes we’ve brought nieces and nephews, because it’s just fun to come,” Liz said. Juan Armenta (left) and Damon Hall attended the UH RedZone tailgate experience for the first time before the Cincinnati home game on Oct. 12. “First time at the RedZone, but we’ve been season ticket holders since 2001 or 2002. The kids are having a great time, they love running around on (the turf),” Hall said. Jennifer Mejia Rueda and Alfonso Rodriquez, are both UH alum who both majored in finance and graduated in 2018 and 2017, respectively. “We’re life members and young alumni, apart of the tailgating group. So, we tag along, got RedZone tickets. We’re pretty accustomed to coming. They bring variety everytime, so it doesn’t never get boring,” Mejia Rueda said. Charlie Black (left), who is a 1984 computer science alum, and Willie White, who is a marine veteran, try going to most of the UH home games. “I like it, it’s a very good environment. Everybody is friendly,” Black said. Craig Hablinski is a UH alum from 1987 who majored in electrical engineering and his wife Gaye Hablinski majored in information systems technology and graduated in 1996. “We have season tickets, but this is the first time we’ve done the tailgating. It’s pretty neat. I can see where two weeks ago this would have really been great with how hot it was,” Craig said. Barbara Hermis and her 3-year-old granddaughter attended the RedZone tailgating experience before the game. “I’m a lifetime member, and my husband is an alum. I love it. We always have a good time,” Hermis said.

[email protected]