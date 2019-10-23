Behind No. 16 doubles pair, Cougars collect eight wins at ITA Regionals

The Cougars had a long and productive weekend playing in the ITA Regional Championships hosted by Texas A&M in College Station. The competition finished with Houston totaling eight victories in singles play.

UH sent six players to the competition, including doubles pair No. 16 duo of senior Phonexay Chitdara and sophomore Sophie Gerits.

The championship consisted of other programs including Texas, Texas A&M, Incarnate Word, Rice, Lamar, Texas Tech, SMU, Baylor and others.

Along with Chitdara and Gerits, Houston played doubles pairs freshman Stephanie Belovukovic with junior Mimi Kendall-Woseley and freshman Azul Pedemonti with sophomore Ndindi Ndunda.

The No. 16 pair defeated UTSA and Abilene Christian but fell short in the match against Texas A&M’s double pair of sophomores Katya Townsend and Renee McBryde, resulting in elimination.

The pair finished with an overall record of 2-1 while the other Houston duos finished with overall scores of 0-1 for the competition.

Singles play followed shortly after doubles with Gerits and Kendall-Woseley finishing with overall scores of 2-1 for the weekend. Chitdara wrapped up her matches with a final of 2-2 while Ndunda went 1-2 in singles play.

