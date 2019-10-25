Holgorsen, ex-wife named in West Virginia rental lawsuit

A lawsuit filed in a Monongalia County, West Virginia court Wednesday alleges head coach Dana Holgorsen and ex-wife Candice Holgorsen owe thousands of dollars in back rent and fees to their landlord.

Rodney Poland, the plaintiff and landlord involved with the case, said the townhouse, which Dana Holgorsen agreed by text to pay rent for after signing the year-long lease, was left “absolutely destroyed.”

The damage included holes in the walls, torn whirlpool faucets and dog feces and hair in the bathroom that has cost roughly $20,000 to repair, Poland said.

After moving to Houston to take on the Cougars’ head job, Poland said, Dana Holgorsen sent rent checks back to West Virginia, but stopped after Candice Holgorsen moved out June 1. The lawsuit alleges rent is owed for July and August.

Dana Holgorsen knew of the needed repairs, but the Houston head coach stopped responding to the landlord’s messages after June, Poland said.

The UH athletics department did not immediately answer a request for comment.

“I didn’t want anything,” Poland said, “just two months’ rent and money to repair damages.”

Poland said Holgorsen told him he could keep the security deposit, but the repair costs still exceeded what that covered.

The Morgantown, West Virginia townhouse near Dana Holgorsen’s former Mountaineers coaching job was rented for $2,500 a month.

Poland, who works in the state’s mining industry, said the missed rent on the 2,800 square foot home was not too big of a deal, but the damages were too much.

“I don’t really want to go to court or anything,” Poland said. “I just want to get it settled and move on.”

[email protected]