side bar
logo
Monday, October 28, 2019

Campus

Coming Out Monologues, fall festivities among week’s five events

By October 28, 2019

Campus organizations are celebrating Halloween on Thursday and have multiple events students can grab candy at. | File photo

Campus organizations are celebrating Halloween on Thursday and have multiple events students can grab candy at. | File photo

Tuesday: Flu Shot Clinic

Student Center South, Midtown

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Students can get their flu shots at the Student Center South on Tuesday for free with insurance and $20 without. Students need to fill out a form before they can get their shot.

Thursday: Student Centers Fall Fun

Student Center Plaza

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

If you haven’t gotten into the fall mood yet join the Student Centers for pumpkin decorating, air brush tattoos, henna artists and treats. Students also have the chance to tie-dye t-shirts and win giveaways.

Thursday: Lunch & Learn: Jobs in Local Government

Student Center South, Space City Room

Noon – 3:30 p.m.

Learn about jobs in local government while enjoying a free lunch. The lunch will include 10 minute table dialogues with practitioners and a panel discussion on career paths and an opportunity for audience questions. Students can register here.

Wednesday: Coming Out Monologues

Student Center South Theater

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The annual production of the Coming Out Monologues allows LGBTQ+ students to share their own stories and experiences. Be them funny or sad, each story is a true experience for the student and respect is required.

Thursday: Trick or Treat Yourself with Learning Abroad

PGH Breezeway

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween with candy and free things while also learning more about Learning Abroad.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑