Coming Out Monologues, fall festivities among week’s five events
Tuesday: Flu Shot Clinic
Student Center South, Midtown
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Students can get their flu shots at the Student Center South on Tuesday for free with insurance and $20 without. Students need to fill out a form before they can get their shot.
Thursday: Student Centers Fall Fun
Student Center Plaza
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
If you haven’t gotten into the fall mood yet join the Student Centers for pumpkin decorating, air brush tattoos, henna artists and treats. Students also have the chance to tie-dye t-shirts and win giveaways.
Thursday: Lunch & Learn: Jobs in Local Government
Student Center South, Space City Room
Noon – 3:30 p.m.
Learn about jobs in local government while enjoying a free lunch. The lunch will include 10 minute table dialogues with practitioners and a panel discussion on career paths and an opportunity for audience questions. Students can register here.
Wednesday: Coming Out Monologues
Student Center South Theater
6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
The annual production of the Coming Out Monologues allows LGBTQ+ students to share their own stories and experiences. Be them funny or sad, each story is a true experience for the student and respect is required.
Thursday: Trick or Treat Yourself with Learning Abroad
PGH Breezeway
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Celebrate Halloween with candy and free things while also learning more about Learning Abroad.