Coming Out Monologues, fall festivities among week’s five events

Tuesday: Flu Shot Clinic

Student Center South, Midtown

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Students can get their flu shots at the Student Center South on Tuesday for free with insurance and $20 without. Students need to fill out a form before they can get their shot.

Thursday: Student Centers Fall Fun

Student Center Plaza

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

If you haven’t gotten into the fall mood yet join the Student Centers for pumpkin decorating, air brush tattoos, henna artists and treats. Students also have the chance to tie-dye t-shirts and win giveaways.

Thursday: Lunch & Learn: Jobs in Local Government

Student Center South, Space City Room

Noon – 3:30 p.m.

Learn about jobs in local government while enjoying a free lunch. The lunch will include 10 minute table dialogues with practitioners and a panel discussion on career paths and an opportunity for audience questions. Students can register here.

Wednesday: Coming Out Monologues

Student Center South Theater

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The annual production of the Coming Out Monologues allows LGBTQ+ students to share their own stories and experiences. Be them funny or sad, each story is a true experience for the student and respect is required.

Thursday: Trick or Treat Yourself with Learning Abroad

PGH Breezeway

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween with candy and free things while also learning more about Learning Abroad.

[email protected]