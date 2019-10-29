Houston notches a 2-0 victory over Tulsa on the road

Houston finished off the weekend with a 2-0 victory on the road against Tulsa on Sunday afternoon at Hurricane Stadium.

Houston wasted no time on the offensive front, with the first shot of the game being within the first minute.

After a foul on the Hurricanes, Cougar freshman midfielder Madison Gear would get the opportunity to score first with a penalty kick but it was saved and followed by another shot within the fourth minute.

Regardless of a few lucky saves by the Hurricane goalkeeper, Houston found their way to the scoreboard early in the match when senior Desiree Bowen connected the ball with the back of the net after a pass from senior Nolin Packer just inside of 17 minutes.

Four different Cougars recorded shots on goal within those 17 minutes and continued to maintain control of the ball throughout most of the first half.

After eight shots on goal just within the first half, the second would start off in a similar fashion for Houston, who extended their lead by two just inside 48 minutes.

Junior forward Jazmin Grant notched the second and final goal of the match, assisted by both Bowen and Packer.

It was an all-out shooting affair for the Cougars, tallying 16 total shots to go shot-for-shot with the Hurricanes and three corner kicks for the entire match.

Grant led the team in shots with five total and three of those shots on goal. Following closely behind her was junior midfielder Mia Brascia with four shots and Gear with three.

Senior Samantha Cude was on her A-game for the Cougars for the entire 90-minute game and posted a season-high of nine total saves. This would give Houston their fourth shutout for the season.

With the win, Houston improves to 6-12-0 on the entire season with a record of 3-7-0 on the road. The Cougars now own the all-time record against the Hurricanes with a record of 6-5-3.

Houston will play in-state rival SMU at 7 p.m on Thursday.

[email protected]