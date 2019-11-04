Voting on campus among week’s five events

Students can vote Tuesday at the Student Center South. | File photo

Tuesday: Election day

Student Center South

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

A polling location is set up in Student Center South for students who are registered to vote in Harris County. Exercise your right by voting in the city elections. If you are registered but just do not know what you are voting for check out The Cougar’s election day guide.

Tuesday: Paws and Register to Vote

M.D. Anderson Library, the Student Center, in front of PGH and by the Hilton hotel

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

If you are not registered to vote you won’t be able to participate in Tuesday’s election. Instead, prepare for next time by registering to vote on Tuesday with the help of service dogs.

Wednesday: UH Dining’s Farmers Market

Butler’s Plaza

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

A pop-up farmers market will be on campus Wednesday for students, staff and faculty to take a look at unique products. Students can buy items from food to bugs with their Cougar Cash.

Tuesday: Citizenship Learning Workshop

Honors College Commons

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a citizen you can attend this free session. The workshop will prepare you for the process and lawyers will be present to answer any questions.

Saturday: Public Art Studio

Wilhelmina’s Grove

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Public Art of the University of Houston System near the new “Mobius Houston” to explore your creative side. Make family-friendly art suitable for ages 4 and up and learn more about Public Art UHS.

[email protected]