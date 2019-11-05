Houston sweeps Wichita State at home, bouncing back from Tulsa upset

Houston bounced back from the loss against Tulsa with a three-set sweep of Wichita State on Sunday afternoon at the Fertitta Center.

The Cougars got an early lead in the first set and stayed ahead throughout.

A kill from senior outside hitter Megan Duncan gave Houston a four-point lead, and they were able to use the momentum to close out the set with a 25-19 win.

The Cougars had no first set hangover as they quickly built a 10-6 lead.

A kill from sophomore middle blocker Isabel Theut helped UH stay ahead in the middle of the set, and an ace from senior outside hitter Claire Karsten gave Houston breathing room when Wichita State got within striking distance to take the lead.

A kill from freshman middle blocker Rachel Tullos extended Houston’s lead to 20-16.

The Cougars won the set 25-20.

Despite holding the 2-0 match advantage, Houston did not let up on Wichita State as they once again took the lead first and continued to expand it throughout the set.

Houston got kills all over the court from different players like Karsten, Duncan and Tullos to power them through the early parts of the set.

Another kill from Theut broke the tie at 17, and it gave Houston the spark to close out the set strong.

Houston finished off the set with the final kill from Karsten, which gave the Cougars the 25-23 win.

The Cougars won the match 3-0.

Houston finished the match with 46 kills, three aces, four total blocks, 40 assists and 42 digs.

Duncan led the team with 12 kills, and sophomore setter Kelsey Childers led the team with 36 assists.

Karsten, Childers and Tullos each contributed an ace.

On defense, Tullos led the Cougars with four blocks, and senior libero Katie Karbo led the Cougars with 19 digs.

The Cougars will continue their homestand on Friday evening when they host the Mean Green at the Fertitta Center.

