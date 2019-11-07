Offensive lineman invited to 2020 Senior Bowl

Senior tackle Josh Jones, who has made 45 career starts since his 2016 freshman year with Houston, was invited to the 2020 Senior Bowl held in Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 25, UH Athletics announced Thursday afternoon.

Jones became the fifth Cougar in the past six years be invited to the annual senior showcase, joining Isaiah Johnson (2019), Tyus Bowser (2017), William Jackson III (2016) and Joey Mbu (2015).

Along with the Senior Bowl invitation, the Richmond native was named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, an award given to the top interior lineman in the nation by the Football Writers Association of America.

Former Cougar and Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver won the award in 2017.

A team captain for Houston with the longest starting streak with 24 games on the offensive line, Jones is considered a top-10 NFL prospect at his position.

