UPDATE: Senior cornerback charged with aggravated assault

Update 4:10 p.m.: Smith, in a Monday afternoon Twitter post, alleges Lewis broke into his room and stole from him.

“Tell the whole story, if you going to tell it,” the post read.

Tell the whole story, if you going to tell it. That man broke into my room and stole from me. — Ka’Darian (@koohtimane) November 11, 2019

Original: Senior cornerback Ka’Darian Smith was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection with the assault of a 60-year-old man on Wednesday near campus at The Icon Student Apartments, according to HPD.

Smith, 21, posted $20,000 bond and was released from jail.

Thaddeus Lewis, the man allegedly assaulted by Smith, was transported by paramedics to an area hospital with injuries to the upper body and head, police said.

Smith, a Louisiana native, admitted to the assault, police said, after the initial investigation determined he assaulted Lewis.

In 30 games with the Cougars since 2016, the 6-foot 1-inch Smith recorded 22 tackles.

“We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Ka’Darian Smith,” a UH Athletics spokesperson said. “He has been suspended indefinitely from the Houston football program. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Below is the charging instrument from Smith’s case:

[email protected]