Fire Marshal’s Office awarded for excellence

The Fire Marshal’s office received an award for excellence in October from the Texas Fire Marshal Association, making it the first university office to do so.

The Achievement of Excellence Bronze Level award was bestowed at the Annual Texas Fire Marshal’s Association Conference, during an awards banquet. The award is presented to recognize excellence in an organization’s fire prevention ability.

“I’m very proud of the UH Fire Marshal’s Office and pleased that their hard work and dedication to fire prevention has been recognized by their peers state wide,” said Malcolm Davis, UH assistant vice chancellor and assistant vice president for public safety and security, in a news release.

The award is valued along categories like their organization’s structure and ethics, their fire and life safety programs, their performance metrics and their web communications and automation.

“I’m excited and proud to present this award to the University of Houston Fire Marshal’s Office,” TXMFA president John Erskine said in a news release. “Their hard work in fire prevention activities has earned such a prestigious award through their dedication and professionalism.”

Submissions to the award are open to all county, municipal and university offices, according to the news release.

Assistant Fire Marshal Nathan Green was also honored during “Heroes Night” at the UH versus SMU game in October, according to a news release from Administration and Finance.

“Our Fire Marshal’s Office is integral to the safety of our campuses,” the news release said.

