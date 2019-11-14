Students compete in annual bed racing competition

Students braced against the cold as they watched giant delivery robots with students inside fly down the street next to TDECU Stadium.

The robots were not those of the Starship variety, they were decorated beds with wheels added by students made to race in a homecoming tradition.

The third annual bed race and first ever Campus Round Up on Wednesday had students running around campus celebrating Homecoming. Students went to different locations on campus to “Round Up” prizes. Then later got free food and watched Greek life partnered up with other organizations for bed races.

“These events get people hyped because everyone comes together and when people get hyped for little reasons like the events, they get hyped for a bigger reason like the game,” said political science sophomore Lorena Curiel.

Delta Upsilon and UH Cheer ended victorious in the bed race held beside the TDECU Stadium. This victory came as no surprise to one Delta Upsilon member who was confident before the race even started.

“I think we’re going to win, because I have my hopes high ” said business sophomore and member of Delta Upsilon Liam Torreyon.

The race consisted of eight teams decorating bed frames to compete in a double elimination round bracket. Each team would have one girl sitting on top of the bed while a group of three people pushed the bed down a track attempting to beat their competitors.

“It’s always a fun event, and this year we have a mechanical bull and several vendors out and we have electric timers for the race, so that will add more accuracy and timing,” said Homecoming Director of Spirits Brendan Bennett.

Throughout the day students also had a chance to win prizes at five different locations around campus, which included the Cullen Family Plaza Fountains, Butler Plaza, Students Center Plaza, Satellite and the Cullen Performance Hall.

“I wanted to hold an event that had locations on every spot on campus,” said Homecoming Director of Productions Amari Outlaw. “I wanted to have something where everyone would be able to have active participation in Homecoming events.”

After students visited each location around campus, they could turn in their Campus Round Up card that had each section marked off to receive a free shirt, food and had a chance to win new AirPods.

“It challenges you to talk to people you don’t know and you get to see the full campus instead of staying in a building and forces you out of your comfort zone,” said finance junior Vanessa Flores.

Students were happy to have a distraction from their upcoming finals and a way to connect with others around campus they may not know or see often.

“The fact that our school has this active participation is so amazing, because I know other schools aren’t as active with their student life, and it’s something fun to do in between classes,” said nutrition freshman Olivia Lam.

This year’s homecoming theme is “Be Someone and Leave a Legacy.” Students took this theme to heart as they participate in the events and patiently await Saturday’s game.

“I love being on campus, and I’m excited to see what this year’s Homecoming will bring to the students and to the University,” said public health sophomore Corry Smith.

