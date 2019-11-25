Ward gets another shot at NFL with Eagles

All Greg Ward Jr. needed was a chance.

Houston’s commanding dual-threat quarterback of the “H-Town Takeover” in 2015 and 2016, Ward didn’t get a crack at passer at the next level. Instead, he reverted to a position he played sparingly as a freshman: wide receiver.

After two years split between the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad and the now-defunct AAF’s San Antonio Commanders, Ward got his chance to play a full game in the NFL.

On Saturday, the Eagles activated Ward from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Amid a slew of injuries for Philly, Ward got full snaps for the first time of his career after he played two offensive snaps in Week 3.

He turned it into production.

In the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Ward recorded his first NFL reception in the first quarter. Then he caught another, then another and another, finishing the first 15 minutes of play with three catches for 26 yards.

In total, Ward amassed six receptions for 40 yards. The speedy former Cougar showed off his wheels and agility, splitting snaps in the slot and out-wide. The Eagles utilized his burners by employing him on his fair share of motion sweeps.

The former quarterback also acted as the Eagles’ punt returner, fielding one boot for -3 yards.

Philadelphia finished with a loss, but Ward left as a winner. The 24-year-old showed, after years of hard work, that he can play at the highest level.

