side bar
logo
Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Football

Ward gets another shot at NFL with Eagles

By November 25, 2019

Houston alumnus Greg Ward played his first full game with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The game ended in a loss for the Eagles, but Ward had a total of six receptions. | File Photo

Houston alumnus Greg Ward Jr. played his first full game with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The game ended in a loss for the Eagles, but Ward had a total of six receptions. | File Photo

All Greg Ward Jr. needed was a chance.

Houston’s commanding dual-threat quarterback of the “H-Town Takeover” in 2015 and 2016, Ward didn’t get a crack at passer at the next level. Instead, he reverted to a position he played sparingly as a freshman: wide receiver.

Greg Ward, Houston's former double-threat quarterback, went back to his receiving days when he took to the field for the eagles. | File Photo

Greg Ward Jr., Houston’s former double-threat quarterback, went back to his receiving days when he took to the field for the Eagles. | File Photo

After two years split between the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad and the now-defunct AAF’s San Antonio Commanders, Ward got his chance to play a full game in the NFL.

On Saturday, the Eagles activated Ward from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Amid a slew of injuries for Philly, Ward got full snaps for the first time of his career after he played two offensive snaps in Week 3.

He turned it into production.

In the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Ward recorded his first NFL reception in the first quarter. Then he caught another, then another and another, finishing the first 15 minutes of play with three catches for 26 yards.

In total, Ward amassed six receptions for 40 yards. The speedy former Cougar showed off his wheels and agility, splitting snaps in the slot and out-wide. The Eagles utilized his burners by employing him on his fair share of motion sweeps.

The former quarterback also acted as the Eagles’ punt returner, fielding one boot for -3 yards.

Philadelphia finished with a loss, but Ward left as a winner. The 24-year-old showed, after years of hard work, that he can play at the highest level.

[email protected]

Tags: , , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑