Oliver named NFL Rookie of the Week after dominant outing

Ed Oliver is making his mark in the NFL.

The former Houston defensive tackle turned Buffalo Bill displayed his talents to the nation on Thanksgiving, sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott twice en route to a 26-15 win over Dallas.

His performance earned national recognition, as voters named him the NFL Rookie of the Week. Oliver tallied four combined tackles, a QB hit and a forced fumble along with his two sacks.

Oliver, the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, called himself a Cougar for three years, earning First Team All-American nods thrice in the process.

Previously, the Bills benched Oliver after the Philadelphia Eagles gashed their run-defense in Week 8. He has responded, recording four sacks, three tackles for loss and three QB hits since Week 11.

As his defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier alluded to on Friday, Oliver is defying odds — playing his best football in the stretch-run of the season.

“Even first-round picks, right about this time of the year (rookies are) about to hit the wall because the college season is coming to a close,” Frazier said on Friday. “He’s actually getting stronger, getting better.”

Oliver has looked the part of a top-10 pick. Working from the interior offensive line, the Houston native has five sacks, nine QB pressures, seven QB hits and four tackles for loss in 12 games, seven starts. In turn, the Bills are sitting at 9-3.

On Sunday, Oliver will face the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens. The last time he played the dual-threat superstar, he beat them in a 36-10 Houston win over No. 5 Louisville at TDECU Stadium on Nov. 17 2016.

