Grimes named AAC Player of the Week after big outings

Quentin Grimes is the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday, after the guard led Houston to wins over Texas State on Wednesday at Fertitta Center and at South Carolina on Sunday.

Grimes, who averaged 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the wins, shot 42.9 percent from behind the arc, including 4 of 7 against the Gamecocks.

The sophomore’s week was highlighted by an 18-minute stretch in the second half of Houston’s 76-56 victory in Columbia, South Carolina, that saw him score 16 of UH’s 19 points.

The Woodlands native ranks second in The American this season with 17.9 points per game, which leads the Cougars.

