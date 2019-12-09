side bar
logo
Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Men's Basketball

Grimes named AAC Player of the Week after big outings

By December 9, 2019

Sophomore guard Quentin Grimes averaged 22.5 points in Houston's wins over Texas State and South Carolina last week, earning him AAC Player of the Week honors. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar

Sophomore guard Quentin Grimes averaged 22.5 points in Houston’s wins over Texas State and South Carolina last week, earning him AAC Player of the Week honors. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar

Quentin Grimes is the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday, after the guard led Houston to wins over Texas State on Wednesday at Fertitta Center and at South Carolina on Sunday.

Grimes, who averaged 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the wins, shot 42.9 percent from behind the arc, including 4 of 7 against the Gamecocks.

The sophomore’s week was highlighted by an 18-minute stretch in the second half of Houston’s 76-56 victory in Columbia, South Carolina, that saw him score 16 of UH’s 19 points.

The Woodlands native ranks second in The American this season with 17.9 points per game, which leads the Cougars.

[email protected]

Tags:


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑