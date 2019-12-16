Houston drops road contest against No. 11 Texas A&M

Three Houston scorers saw double digits against No. 11 Texas A&M Sunday afternoon in College Station, but it was not enough for the Cougars as they fell to the Aggies 72-43.

Senior forward Dorian Branch, sophomore guard Dymond Gladney and sophomore forward Tatyana Hill led the Cougars with 10 points apiece. Branch also tied her career high in steals in a game with five.

The Cougars started the game strong, led by Branch’s two early 3-pointers. Midway through the first quarter the Aggies led 9-8.

Houston would then commit a series of fouls, which Texas A&M was able to capitalize on at the free throw line, over the remaining five minutes of the quarter to allow the Aggies to lead 21-14 after one.

Texas A&M opened the second half with a 14-3 run to extend their lead to double-digits. Houston would then step up defensively and force five Aggie turnovers, which they converted into six points. Gladney led the Cougars with nine points in the half.

Despite the step up on defense for the final five minutes of the second quarter, Houston still trailed 44-26 at the half.

To open up the third quarter, the Cougars scored four quick points. But the Aggies would answer back and outscored Houston in the quarter to carry a 55-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

It would be more of the same in the fourth quarter, as Texas A&M proved to be too much for Houston to overcome and mount a comeback. Texas A&M won the game 72-43.

The 5-6 Cougars return to action Thursday against Southern Mississippi at 11 A.M. at Fertitta Center.

[email protected]