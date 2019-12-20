Strong offense secures victory over Southern Miss

The Cougars, who were fueled by a heavy offensive show, which included sophomore Tatyana Hill’s 24 points, defeated the Lady Eagles 75-60 on Thursday afternoon at the Fertitta Center.

Hill also pulled down eight rebounds to go along with her 24 points for Houston. Junior Julia Blackshell-Fair scored 17 points, senior Dorian Branch scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and sophomore Dymond Gladney scored 11 points and dished out seven assists.

Southern Miss started off with a 6-0 run in the first minute of the game, but Houston, led by Hill’s 10 first-quarter points, fought their way back. The two teams were knotted at 12 after one quarter.

In the second period, Southern Miss jumped out to a 30-22 lead midway through the quarter. Once again, the Cougars would respond. Gladney hit two 3-pointers to bring Houston within five. Southern Miss led 35-30 at halftime.

The Cougars would explode offensively in the third quarter, scoring 24 points. Blackshell-Fair led the way with 10 points in the quarter. Branch also had a strong third quarter, knocking down two 3-pointers. After the third period, Houston led 54-48.

The Cougars expanded their lead in the fourth. A big factor was the good ball movement and Hill’s second 10-point quarter of the game. Gladney and Blackshell-Fair combined for five assists in the quarter.

Behind a strong second-half performance both offensively and defensively, the Cougars overcame their halftime deficit and won 75-60.

With the win, Houston improves to 6-6 on the season. The Cougars will return to action on Dec. 29 when they travel to New York to compete in the Fordham Holiday Tournament.

[email protected]