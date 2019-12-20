side bar
Saturday, December 21, 2019

Men's Basketball

Grimes ‘struggling in practice’ after recent leg, foot injury

By December 20, 2019

Head coach Kelvin Sampson said Quentin Grimes' recent injury has been"really affecting his play," even limiting the sophomore guard in practice. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar

Following Houston’s 77-57 victory over UTEP on Thursday night, head coach Kelvin Sampson announced that Quentin Grimes is dealing with a leg and foot injury that has been bothering him for days.

“It’s really affecting his play, he’s been in and out of practice a lot,” Sampson said. “He had an MRI and a CAT scan (Wednesday) morning.”

The sophomore guard, who leads the team in scoring with 14 points a game, has multiple issues bothering his lower leg and the bottom of his foot, Sampson said.

“He’s been struggling in practice, and when he struggles I always tell a kid to get out,” Sampson said.

In the past two games combined, Grimes is only 2 of 15 from the field.

With the Cougars about to participate in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, it is still unclear if the injury will have any longterm effects on Grimes.

“We don’t play until Sunday,” Sampson said when asked if he would limit Grimes’ minutes going forward. “It’s a long way to Hawaii.” 

