Fanbase, teammates react to D’Eriq King’s transfer portal decision

Senior quarterback D’Eriq King again set the Twitter world alight Monday night when he announced he’s entering the transfer portal, going back on the promise he made in late September to return to UH in 2020 after redshirting.

Coog Twitter, as we at The Cougar like to call the UH fanbase’s social media presence, went wild:

Some fans were shocked, citing King’s vow to return.

Another Twitter user, after the Houston sports scene’s… erm… mishaps over the past couple days, needs a breather.

I just might take a break from being a Houston sports fan for a while https://t.co/mbuhevjXW3 — Gabe! (@MasterRumble) January 14, 2020

Head coach Dana Holgorsen even got into it, tweeting this shortly after the news broke:

LFG!!! — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) January 14, 2020

So did one of King’s favorite targets — junior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, who caught for 907 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.

I’m my own Man. Let’s get it‼️ — MarquezS5 (@Speedster_7) January 14, 2020

Twitter wasn’t slow to begin speculating where King may end up.

Here’s that exchange with Patterson and Gundy about D’Eriq King entering the portal. Patterson: “Guess where he’s going to end up.” pic.twitter.com/CQPii06JCO — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 14, 2020

D’Eriq King to MSU, Dantonio’a last stand — YourGirlsCapper (@YourGirlsPicks) January 14, 2020

Lincoln Riley having time call D’Eriq King during the National Championship. https://t.co/QEZVtiJTrq pic.twitter.com/qvJji82XH0 — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) January 14, 2020

Little side note. D’Eriq King is watching the game, seeing Burrow and LSU dominate. Knows Burrow is gone next year. Decides to announce he’ll be entering the portal during the game. pic.twitter.com/hVRnZHO5D1 — Cane Tapes, i’m him. (@CaneTapes) January 14, 2020

And, because Coog Twitter loves its memes, here are some of the best.

D’Eriq King transferring.. “it’s best for me and my family” I pic.twitter.com/2r2VHJ9CLt — Rachel (@ratchreyn) January 14, 2020

I feel betrayed by D’Eriq King pic.twitter.com/ym3QtZP9rR — That Dog Mom (@doggomomX2) January 14, 2020

You doing this now D’Eriq? In the middle of the championship? https://t.co/ZgsHwc63XL pic.twitter.com/HCXSmOHjBc — Sadiddy (@luv_poet) January 14, 2020

