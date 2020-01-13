side bar
Football

Fanbase, teammates react to D’Eriq King’s transfer portal decision

By January 13, 2020

Senior quarterback D'Eriq King set the Twitter world on fire Monday night with his decision to transfer from Houston. | File photo

Senior quarterback D’Eriq King again set the Twitter world alight Monday night when he announced he’s entering the transfer portal, going back on the promise he made in late September to return to UH in 2020 after redshirting.

Coog Twitter, as we at The Cougar like to call the UH fanbase’s social media presence, went wild:

Some fans were shocked, citing King’s vow to return.

Another Twitter user, after the Houston sports scene’s… erm… mishaps over the past couple days, needs a breather.

Head coach Dana Holgorsen even got into it, tweeting this shortly after the news broke:

So did one of King’s favorite targets — junior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, who caught for 907 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.

Twitter wasn’t slow to begin speculating where King may end up.

And, because Coog Twitter loves its memes, here are some of the best.

