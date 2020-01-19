Gladney, Hill carry UH to win over ECU

Two Cougars, sophomores Dymond Gladney and Tatyana Hill, shined in Houston’s matchup against East Carolina as it picked up a much-needed 72-63 victory over the Pirates on Sunday afternoon in Fertitta Center.

Gladney and Hill got the Cougars offense going in the first quarter as the two combined to go 5-6 from the field for 13 points. After one quarter, Houston led 14-12.

Houston struggled to take care of the ball in the second quarter, turning it over 10 times. The Pirates took advantage of Houston’s turnovers and outscored the Cougars 19-14 in the second quarter to take a 31-28 lead into halftime.

The Cougars came out of the locker room and dominated the offensive glass in the third quarter. Houston pulled down six offensive rebounds, which they turned into seven points. Hill scored a team-high eight points in the quarter to help the Cougars retake the lead.

After the third quarter, Houston narrowly led East Carolina 52-48.

The Cougars extended their lead in the fourth thanks to 7-0 run to start the quarter, which was highlighted by a pair of buckets from Hill and a 3-pointer from Gladney.

ECU tried to mount a comeback, but UH held its ground defensively and knocked down late-game free throws to secure a 72-63 win over the Pirates.

Hill finished the game with 22 points, which was tied for the team lead in scoring, and 12 rebounds, which led the team. Gladney also scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Cougars improve to 9-9 on the season and 2-2 in American Athletic Conference play with the win. The Cougars return to action Wednesday as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats.

