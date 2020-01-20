Houston sneaks into AP Top 25 rankings after Wichita State upset

The Cougars are officially in the Top 25 in the nation for the first time this season after the AP on Monday morning released its rankings.

Houston barely sneaked in as they are No. 25 in the nation.

The Cougars are coming off an upset win against at the time the No. 16 Shockers on Saturday. The victory was a dominant wire-to-wire performance for Houston.

Junior Forward Fabian White Jr. continued his strong play with a 14-point, five-rebound and two-block outing.

The Cougars also made the Top 25 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll where they were ranked No. 24.

Houston joins No. 20 Memphis as the only two teams from the American conference who are in the AP Top 25, but Wichita State is right behind the Cougars at No. 26.

The Cougars’ next game is on Thursday night when they take on the Huskies at Fertitta Center.

