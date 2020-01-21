side bar
Men's Basketball

Sampson named Coach of the Year at Houston Sports Awards

By January 21, 2020

Kelvin Sampson doing the ceremonial cutting of the nets in March 2019 after Houston won the American conference. Sampson was named Coach of the Year at the Houston Sports Award on Tuesday evening | File Photo

Head coach Kelvin Sampson on Tuesday evening was named the Coach of the Year at the Houston Sports Awards ceremony.

Sampson led the Cougars to a school-record 31 regular-season wins in the 2018-19 season, which included a 16-2 record against the American conference. Sampson also led the Cougars to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 1984.

In the 2019-20 season so far, Sampson has the Cougars with a 14-4 record, including a 4-1 conference record.

Sampson beat out former Astros manager A.J. Hinch, Rice Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tina Langley and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien for the award.

“A coach’s job is to help his athletes,” Sampson said. “But the reason I’m here is because this team did far more for me than I did for them.”

