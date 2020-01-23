Police investigating fatal shooting on Truxillo Street

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 2608 Truxillo Street in the Third Ward.

The shooting happened on Saturday at 8:05 p.m., according to HPD. Police said the victim, Shun Elvin Gullum, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

There are no known suspects or motives. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

[email protected]