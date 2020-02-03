Cougars drop home match against Islanders

The Cougars fell 4-3 against the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders on Sunday at home.

With the loss, Houston fell to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 at home.

Houston came out strong in doubles play as duos senior Phonexay Chitdara and sophomore Sophie Gerits, along with senior Mimi Kendall-Woseley and freshman Azul Pedemonti defeated two Islander duos to take the doubles point.

The Cougars headed into singles play up 1-0.

Kendall-Woseley swept her match 2-0, while Pedemonti rallied from behind to take her match 2-1, keeping Houston perfect with a score of 3-0.

Sophomores Stephanie Belovukovic and Jovana Vukovic, along with Gerits each wrapped up their matches with a final of 1-2, while Chitdara finished 0-2.

The match concluded with a final score of 4-3, with Texas A&M Corpus Christi taking the win.

Up next, the Cougars will take on Colorado on Friday at home.

