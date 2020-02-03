side bar
Cougars drop home match against Islanders

By February 3, 2020

Senior Phonexay Chitdara (left) and sophomore Sophie Gerits defeated TAMUCC duo Mariya Shumeika and Camille Townsend at Sunday's meet against the Islanders. | Lino Sandil/The Cougar

The Cougars fell 4-3 against the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders on Sunday at home.

With the loss, Houston fell to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 at home.

Houston came out strong in doubles play as duos senior Phonexay Chitdara and sophomore Sophie Gerits, along with senior Mimi Kendall-Woseley and freshman Azul Pedemonti defeated two Islander duos to take the doubles point.

The Cougars headed into singles play up 1-0.

Kendall-Woseley swept her match 2-0, while Pedemonti rallied from behind to take her match 2-1, keeping Houston perfect with a score of 3-0.

Sophomores Stephanie Belovukovic and Jovana Vukovic, along with Gerits each wrapped up their matches with a final of 1-2, while Chitdara finished 0-2.

The match concluded with a final score of 4-3, with Texas A&M Corpus Christi taking the win.

Up next, the Cougars will take on Colorado on Friday at home.

