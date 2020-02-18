Khademakbari wins SGA presidential debate exit poll

Students Unite presidential candidate Jasmine Khademakbari won the post-debate exit poll conducted by The Cougar following the 2020 SGA presidential debate that took place in the Student Center Theater Tuesday evening.

Jasmin received 42 out of 75 total votes, or 56 percent. #ForTheStudents presidential candidate Isaiah Martin received 29 votes and YouH’s Abraham Arackathazhath earned 4 votes.

Attendees were given a paper ballot that asked “Who do you think won the debate?.” Attendees gave their ballots to The Cougar staff members at the end of the debate.

Voting for presidential and senate candidates begins Thursday and finishes on Feb. 26 at midnight. The results will be announced on Feb. 27.

[email protected]