Quentin Grimes suffers hip pointer from fall in Houston’s win

As Houston was on the court Wednesday night at Fertitta Center dominating Tulsa, sophomore guard Quentin Grimes was instead in the locker room after suffering a hard fall 12 minutes into the Cougars’ 76-43 win over the Golden Hurricane.

Shortly after he limped from the bench into the tunnel, Grimes was ruled questionable to return with a hip pointer injury.

“I don’t have an update,” head coach Kelvin Sampson said after the game, explaining Grimes landed awkwardly on the right side of his pelvis. “He went down on that thing and hurt himself.”

Grimes, Houston’s second-leading scorer behind sophomore guard Caleb Mills averaging 12.3 points per game, did not return in the back half of Houston’s win.

The Cougars went on to dismantle the Golden Hurricane for its 21st and 11th in the American Athletic Conference.

Grimes finished the night with no points, an assist and a rebound before his injury.

