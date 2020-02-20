Cougars slug way to 11-3 victory over Bearkats

With a season-high four home runs, the Cougars cruised past the Sam Houston State Bearkats at home Wednesday, taking the game 11-3 and improving its overall record to 7-4.

The four homers were the most hit by the Cougars in a single game since Houston hit five against Incarnate Word in February 2017.

Freshman pitcher Megan Lee, who ended with seven strikeouts, controlled the Bearkats offense as Sam Houston State remained scoreless in the first inning.

But the Bearkats came out strong in the second inning, scoring two runs to lead 2-0.

Senior first baseman Kelli Montgomery responded with a two-run home run to knot the game at two.

At the bottom of the third, junior designated player Charese Wyatt added a two-run home run of her own to put Houston up by two.

The Cougars refused to let up as Montgomery doubled for two runs to bring the score to 6-2.

The Bearkats fought to shorten Houston’s lead, scoring a run in the fifth inning to bring the game within three runs.

But the Cougars continued its offensive onslaught in the sixth inning as sophomore catcher Kati Ray Brown swung for a solo home run, and senior third baseman Sarah Queen blasted a three-run home run to bring the score to 11-3.

With Houston leading by eight the bottom of the sixth, the game was out of reach for Sam Houston State.

[email protected]

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the matchup occurred on the road. The game was played in Houston at the Cougar Softball Stadium.