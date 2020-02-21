SGA attorney general finds #ForTheStudents violated campaigning sanctions

The #ForTheStudents party received three Class B penalties on Thursday after being found guilty of violating previously established campaign suspensions and the SGA Election Code, the SGA attorney general ruled.

Complaints 20-17, 20-18 20-19 were all allegations that #ForTheStudents violated the Election Code by not obeying to the terms of previous campaign suspensions by leaving references to giveaways on their social media, and by having #ForTheStudents affiliated candidates advertise on Instagram during the suspension period.

Attorney General Cameron Barrett placed three sanctions on #ForTheStudents as a result of the Class B penalties. Each sanction prohibits #ForTheStudents from campaigning for three hour periods on Friday, restricting campaigning from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

#ForTheStudents presidential candidate Isaiah Martin plans to appeal.

“All three complaints are currently actively in the appeal process due to procedural errors by Attorney General Barrett,” Martin said. “In respect to the supreme court, I wish to allow them (to) peacefully finish the appeal process before commenting further.”

Any further violations of campaign bans from #ForTheStudents will result in a Class D complaint and mandatory disqualification, Barrett included in a formal complaint report.

[email protected]