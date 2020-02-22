Cougars on verge of conference title after extending lead at AAC Championships

Houston extended its lead on the third day of the American Athletic Conference title meet, winning four more titles at the AAC Championships to total 644.5 points, more than 200 points ahead of the second-place team.

If the Cougars hold on to its lead after Saturday, the meet’s final days, they will be crowned AAC champions for the fourth consecutive year.

Junior Katie Higgins got things going by setting the program record in the 100 fly prelims with a time of 53.67. In the final, Higgins swam a 53.77, which was good for third place. Senior Isabel Tank placed sixth with a time of 54.89.

The Cougars dominated the 200 freestyle A-Final, with five swimmers advancing to the finals. In the final, the Cougars swept the podium.

Senior Zarena Brown won first place by shattering the program record with a time of 1:44.33.

Junior Mykenzie Leehy placed second with a time of 1:45.59 followed by junior Samantha Medlin, who finished third with a time of 1:47.34.

Freshman Elizabeth Richardson finished fifth with a time of 1:48.94 and sophomore Rachel Hicks touched swam a 1:49.88 to place sixth.

In the final individual swimming event of the day, senior Laura Laderoute won the 100 back with a time of 52.75. Junior Ioanna Sacha swam a 54.13 to earn third and junior Katie Power finished sixth with a time of 54.44.

The Cougars ended the night dominating the 400 medley relay. Laderoute, Higgins, Kondis and Brown combined for a program-best time of 3:34.13 to win the event for the second time in a row.

