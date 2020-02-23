Houston falls to Tennessee on second day of Round Rock Classic

Despite their strong showing against the Standford Cardinal in the first day of the Round Rock Classic, the Cougars fell to the Tennessee Volunteers in an 8-4 contest on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Round Rock.

The loss brings Houston’s record to 2-3 ahead of its Sunday afternoon matchup at the tournament against Texas Tech.

The Vols ran away with an early lead with three runs in the first inning after junior starting pitcher Clay Aguilar succumbed to Tennessee’s hot bats.

Aguilar, despite the rough first inning, kept the Volunteers quiet in the second, holding them to a single only.

After a quiet third inning, right fielder Steven Rivas slugged a two-run home run to bring the game within a run.

Aguilar again kept the Vols offense under control to keep the score 3-2 at the bottom of the fifth inning, and junior first baseman Ryan Hernandez doubled for another run to knot the game at three at the top of the inning.

Third baseman Ian McMillan took matters into his own hands in the sixth inning with a single, helping junior Lael Lockhart to score on an error to give the Cougars a one-run lead.

But Tennessee answered big with a bases-clearing double to score three, bringing the score to 6-4 by the bottom of the sixth inning.

After two more scoreless innings, Tennessee piled on two runs to seal the game at 8-4 in the top of the ninth.

