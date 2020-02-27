Campus closed for rest of Thursday due to water outage

Update 3:38 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner at a 3 p.m. news conference said the broken water line has been capped on both ends but will continue to spill water for the next several hours until it drains.

Around 40-50 percent of the city gets water from the broken line, Turner said.

“The water pressure will continue to be low for the next several hours,” Turner said

Dining Services starting at 4 p.m. will hand out pre-packaged items and have limited service out of Cougar Woods Dining Commons.

Food trucks will remain on campus later than usual, with most staying until 8-9 p.m.

Original: UH has canceled classes and all University activities for the rest of Thursday due to a water outage impacting campus and much of Houston.

UH Sugar Land and UH Katy will remain open, President Renu Khator said via Twitter.

The water outage occurred midday Thursday after a water main line on Clinton Drive in east Houston broke causing massive flooding in the area.

“Facilities is aware of the situation and we are working on the timeline and solution,” Associate Vice President of Facilities and Construction Management David Oliver said in an email.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said via Twitter that contractors are working to fix the broken lines and much of the city will experience low water pressure for the next several hours.

“The University is working to make sure campus residents have access to bottled water, restroom facilities and meals,” the University said via Twitter.

“Housing is in the process of ordering port-a-potties and bottled water to support (student) needs,” UH spokesperson Chris Stipes said.

Dining Services will provide bag-lunched style meals out of Cougar Woods and there will be hand-washing stations near the port-a-potties outside residence halls. Students can pick up bottle water at their residence halls front desk.

The residence halls’ boilers are shut down “so the temperatures in the buildings may cool down as a result,” Student Housing and Residential Life said in an email.

Stipes said the outage will leave only the food trucks and market stores open for students.

A UH Alert email said that “essential accommodations” for those who live in student housing will be addressed so they can remain on campus.

The Student Centers will remain open until 4 p.m.

The Sugar Land shuttle route will operate normally, according to Parking and Transportation Services. Shuttle service will begin reducing at 3:30 p.m. and all will stop at 6 p.m.

